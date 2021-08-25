Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 889,229 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889,229 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Regency Centers worth $47,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3,442.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,750 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9,649.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after purchasing an additional 989,151 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,998,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 560,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 389,853 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Shares of REG stock opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.85.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

