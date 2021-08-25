Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 35,489 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,489 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $45,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.67. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

