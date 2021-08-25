Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 210,301 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,301 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of UGI worth $40,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 37.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 51,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 13.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 2,627.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $428,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

