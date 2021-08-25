Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $42,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 13.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth about $72,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% in the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 122,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,202,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 154,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $357.62 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.43, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.37.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. Equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,564,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,380,851 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

