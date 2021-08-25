Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,690 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of AmerisourceBergen worth $52,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 548.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.3% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 31.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.78.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.00. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

