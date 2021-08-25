Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $50,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.13.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,590,964. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $367.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.93. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $376.58.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.