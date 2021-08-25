Substratum Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Substratum coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $1,512.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

