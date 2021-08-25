Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 33,690 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 33,690 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $41,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $51,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,930,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354,118. The firm has a market cap of $268.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.21 and a 52-week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

