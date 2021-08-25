Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 28.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 150.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.86. 1,143,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,424. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $69.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

