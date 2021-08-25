Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,478,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210,737. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.41. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $458.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

