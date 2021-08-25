Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys 474 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 1.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $588.76. 61,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,187. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

