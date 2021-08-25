STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.600-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.83.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.89. 6,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,098. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS has a one year low of $151.79 and a one year high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 286,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.