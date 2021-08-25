Stephen Jonathan Chetner Sells 2,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.06, for a total transaction of C$12,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,601.10.

Stephen Jonathan Chetner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.06, for a total transaction of C$12,120.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 6,581 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.23, for a total transaction of C$40,999.63.

Shares of TSE:PEY traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.13. The company had a trading volume of 559,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,311. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.32 and a 1-year high of C$8.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00.

PEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.02.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.