Stephen A. Riddick Sells 1,896 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $76,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -163.81 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.55. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $58.45.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.
Tenable Company Profile
Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.
