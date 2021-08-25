Stephen A. Riddick Sells 1,896 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $76,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -163.81 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.55. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,241 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 142.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,923,000 after buying an additional 1,460,100 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at $48,971,000. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 53.6% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after buying an additional 1,067,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at $36,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.