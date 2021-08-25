Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings per share of $2.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.53 to $11.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $12.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

NYSE SWK traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $194.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,007. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $152.19 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

