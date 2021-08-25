Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will report $171.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the highest is $173.12 million. Standex International posted sales of $151.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $696.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.97 million to $705.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $738.07 million, with estimates ranging from $723.43 million to $752.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research increased their price target on Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Standex International stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $99.75. 396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,949. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. Standex International has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $108.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 25.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

