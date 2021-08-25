Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.00 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $80.10 million and $15.00 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00054328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.36 or 0.00784234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00101410 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

STPT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars.

