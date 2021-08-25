Standard Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $5.51 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $597,585.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00052980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00122749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00155554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,576.23 or 0.99730783 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.33 or 0.01011071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.72 or 0.06589969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

