STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.88.

NYSE:STAG opened at $41.01 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.84.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

