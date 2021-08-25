St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after acquiring an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after buying an additional 602,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after buying an additional 178,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM traded up $3.25 on Wednesday, reaching $160.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $480.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.