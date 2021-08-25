St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Buys Shares of 564 Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 835.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 64,561 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.28. 7,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,540. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

