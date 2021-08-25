SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 294.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,858 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $107,466,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Marriott International by 160.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after purchasing an additional 508,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Marriott International by 69.6% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after buying an additional 500,462 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR stock opened at $136.89 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 129.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.