SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $63,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,228,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,231,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $203.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.68. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.21 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

