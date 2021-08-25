SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 32.5% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast stock opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

