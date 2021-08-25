SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth approximately $16,416,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 91.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 24,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 96.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:BTI opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

