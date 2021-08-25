SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $68,000 in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 485 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 8.2% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,387,000 after purchasing an additional 216,928 shares in the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP grew its stake in AppFolio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,315,000 after acquiring an additional 181,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AppFolio by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,354,000 after acquiring an additional 485,480 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AppFolio by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,719 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio stock opened at $124.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.23. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.08.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.