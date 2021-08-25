SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 960 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 438.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD stock opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.55. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total value of $8,396,272.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.