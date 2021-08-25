Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 105,713 shares.The stock last traded at $34.14 and had previously closed at $33.20.

SII has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a market cap of $873.71 million, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,418,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 304,487 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 296,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 45,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

