Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Cowen in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$140.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.81.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $153.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.16. Splunk has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,791 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,341,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,185,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,798,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.