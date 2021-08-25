Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $180.55

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $180.55 and last traded at $180.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.55.

Several research analysts have commented on SPXSF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.