SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 34.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $13,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $85.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $92.58.

