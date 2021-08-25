SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 100.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $127.75 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.17.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

