SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 418.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period.

Shares of BIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.46. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,655. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.45 and a 12-month high of $91.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.47.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.