SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 418.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period.

Shares of BIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.46. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,655. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.45 and a 12-month high of $91.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.47.

