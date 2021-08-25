SOPHiA Genetics SA’s (NASDAQ:SOPH) Quiet Period To Expire on September 1st

SOPHiA Genetics’ (NASDAQ:SOPH) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, September 1st. SOPHiA Genetics had issued 13,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $234,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. SOPHiA Genetics has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $18.74.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

