Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Price Target Cut to $3.75 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $5.75 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 303.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Soligenix alerts:

NASDAQ SNGX opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02. Soligenix has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 945.53% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Soligenix will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Soligenix by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,647,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 596,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.