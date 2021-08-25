Soda Coin (SOC) Hits Market Cap of $157.99 Million

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $157.99 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soda Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Soda Coin has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00051942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.71 or 0.00777897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00099153 BTC.

Soda Coin Coin Profile

Soda Coin is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,526,984 coins. The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

