Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.87

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 25977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.