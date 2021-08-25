SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Shares Up 6%

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.09.

SOBR Safe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOBR)

SOBR Safe, Inc engages in the development, market, and sale of non-invasive alcohol sensing system with ignition interlock. The firm developed an alcohol detection device called SOBR, which is used for detecting alcohol in a person’s system by measuring the ethanol content in their perspiration. The company was founded on July 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

