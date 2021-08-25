Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNPO. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Snap One alerts:

Shares of SNPO opened at $19.99 on Monday. Snap One has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.