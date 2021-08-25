Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SWBI opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

SWBI has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

