Smartshare Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $755,116.16 and approximately $19,992.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smartshare has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00026563 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00055556 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

