Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.80

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EM shares. started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Smart Share Global during the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

Smart Share Global Company Profile (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

