Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.86.

ZZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

TSE:ZZZ traded up C$0.35 on Friday, hitting C$32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,293. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.26. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$19.13 and a 52 week high of C$35.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$192.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4692383 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.