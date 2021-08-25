SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells $4,328,950.40 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,440 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $4,328,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total transaction of $599,040.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $352,140.00.

Shares of SiTime stock traded down $8.35 on Wednesday, reaching $195.58. The stock had a trading volume of 160,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,767. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.82. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4,902.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. SiTime’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after purchasing an additional 901,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after buying an additional 654,173 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SiTime by 164,672.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after buying an additional 377,101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 1,663.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 202,869 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after buying an additional 147,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

