Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Up 491.3% Over Last 7 Days

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 215.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $422,231.97 and approximately $420.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 491.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,988,535 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

