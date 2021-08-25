Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 170 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.02.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

