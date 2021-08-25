SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Upgraded at TheStreet

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.
SIGA Technologies stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $486.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.
About SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.
