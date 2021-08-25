SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Upgraded at TheStreet

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $486.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 46,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 17,741 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

