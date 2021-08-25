Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBRY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 323.50 ($4.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of £7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 283.88. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 342 ($4.47).

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($56,833.03). Also, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £15,950 ($20,838.78).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.