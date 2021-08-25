Shopping (SPI) Price Tops $78.93 on Exchanges

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Shopping has a total market cap of $74.94 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can now be bought for about $78.93 or 0.00164172 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 87.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00053341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00126521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00156485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,070.17 or 0.99984842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $478.23 or 0.00994705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.07 or 0.06681031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 949,500 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

