Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of SCVL traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.90. 15,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,511. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

